Shark dives one way to add toothy adventure to Durban trip

It’s that time of the year when people are reciting that favoured verse, 'Heh bare ziph’ ikhwama s’yahamba manje siyeDurban' (Where are the bags, we are leaving, we're going to Durban). KwaZulu-Natal has always had the reputation of being SA’s playground.

There are many things to do in the province even though a lot of visitors always end up at the beach.

Here are some activities for adventurous tourists to try out:

You can take a look at the ‘lions of the sea’. Yes, we’re talking about sharks. For most people the only time they think about sharks is when danger is involved. But there is beauty in the creatures.

Enjoying underwater adventures requires certain things. You can start off by taking scuba diving lessons with Aqua Wild Africa. They offer beginner to advanced diving courses, open water diving adventures, shark diving, wreck diving, rescue diving, and sardine run diving getaways.

If you’re ever in the small town of Umkomaas on the south coast, you can go scuba diving in the impressive Aliwal Shoal.

You’ll be able to see the interesting marine life and especially a large number of different shark species, Aliwal Shoal is famous for ragged tooth sharks. There are many businesses that facilitate dives on the shoal, with Blue Ocean Dive Resort offering accommodation and dive packages. Another company to take a look at is Blue Wilderness Shark Adventures. They offer a cage-less snorkel with sharks, also on the Aliwal Shoal, starting from children who are seven years and up.