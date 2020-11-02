Firefighter goes beyond call of duty

Firefighter Prince Zwide Masuku was on his way home on Sunday after working the nightshift when he sprang into action to rescue a family of three in distress.

The 32-year-old Masuku saw a car swerve and roll in a flooded spot on the road near Huntersfield Stadium in Katlehong before slipping into a small lake near the road.

"She hit a puddle of water and lost control of the car. She swerved left then right before falling into the small dam. I was driving in the oncoming lane and saw the car swerving and immediately made a U-turn, stopped and jumped into the water to get the family out of the car,” he said.

Masuku, a Katlehong resident, said that the lake's water level had risen sharply because of the floods from the heavy weekend downpour. He said the water was at shoulder height when he waded in.