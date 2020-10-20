Hail to the king of classical cocktails

When asked on the challenges of creating a pairing menu for the attendees to taste his gin, the 22-year-bartending veteran had this to say;

“I am on a journey of reconnecting with classical cocktails that are made, that are drier, more bitter, using these kinds of principles. So, I like to keep things simple and make classical kinds of drinks whereby the liquids speak for themselves.

For a launch of something like this, the challenge was to create drinks that have a special element in them that people would look at it and go, wow,” he says.

The attendees were treated to a pairing menu as mentioned above. The first course was a refreshingly crisp plain gin and tonic paired with venison tartare served with soya and orange, smoked beetroot and Sorel cream. It was a crackling party in the mouth. It made you glad you came to the party.

Next was the pairing of the Carrot Bitterballen served with horseradish, ginger and Sultanese Vinaigrette. This was paired with the Big Zero cocktail which came in a glass teacup. It had dry ice contained in metal teabag. I had to dunk the 'teabag' a few times to activate the smoke effect.

It's a fun cocktail that tickled the heart of a tea lover like myself. It tasted quite sweet and dense, there was a slight bitterness I assume was some citrus zest. It went well with the carrot bitterballan, though it was a struggle to finish. A few people took sips and put it to the side. Water was needed to wash it down afterwards.

The third drink, a gin and champagne cocktail, was a visually appealing pink and foamy cutie. It was light, crisp and once again sweet, which wasn’t a problem in the beginning. However, if you let it sit, the sweetness once again gets in the way. This was paired with a chicken liver parfait served with a sprinkle of charcoal macaroon, smoked chocoale and pink peppercorn. And I’m sure you have guessed what I'm about to say, the pairing was just a tad too sweet for my liking.