Gert-Johan Coetzee goes back to his roots with latest collection

Couturier Gert-Johan Coetzee’s Spring/Summer 2020/21 range is all about his roots and becoming more sustainable.

Coetzee, who grew up on a farm in the North West, has used Nguni cow print in his latest offering, titled Kraal Couture.

“I thought back at my time on the farm, being surrounded by all the Nguni [cattle]. And if you remember there is such a beautiful and spiritual link with the cow because the cow, the Nguni cow links the spiritual with the physical, in terms of if you remember back to our ancestors, they used to offer cows, cows used to be a symbol of wealth as well.

“So that was the first monetary exchanges and that is what I wanted to bring across, I wanted to bring across the almost nostalgia back to the farm and really dig into the meaning of the Nguni cow and then I printed that onto the fabric,” he says.

An artist’s impression of the Nguni cow print is also printed on the tencel fabric that Coetzee uses for the collection and masks. It is smaller, and will be used for his ready-to-wear clothing.