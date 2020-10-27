Good Life

Struggle with courier companies led Moiloa to start her own business

27 October 2020 - 13:42
Londiwe Dlomo Journalist

A friend’s struggle with courier companies is what prompted 29-year-old Lebogang Moiloa to start Lebo. M Courier.

“My best friend has a clothing line, so she was always struggling with the courier companies, the stuff would be lost and some other times it would be delayed. [One day] we were chilling at my house and she said, you have a van, how about you deliver this stuff for me? And I said okay, that’s how I started,” she says...

