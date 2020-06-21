Advice from dad: SA media personalities share their father's teachings
Dad's are always ready for a dad joke or two and some advice. Whether this was told to you during a camping trip, your first driving lesson or over the dinner table, dad's advice and example sticks.
A few of South Africa's media personalities shared what it their dad taught them that stuck.
Wiseman Mncube: actor, playwright, and director. Star of EHostela.
“What I’ve taken from my dad by observing him is that you must always be there and love your kids. He was more a friend than a father to me and my siblings. He taught me how to be a father to my daughter, so I put my kid first and I’m always there. Be a friend to your kid; that’s how I grew up and that’s how I am to my daughter. We are playful, and I feel like you learn a lot from a person who is free around you.”
Lunga Mofokeng: actor. Plays Andile on The River. “I lost my father at a very young age; most teachings I don't even remember, yet he always kept me clean and I came first. Growing up I was taught to always put family first and be happy with yourself.”
Carol Ofori: Radio presenter, currently hosts the 9am -12pm slot on Radio 2000.
My father is such an incredible man. He is such a comforter,” Carol says. “Whenever I am feeling sad, or misunderstood - he seems to always have the words to calm me, soothe me and counsel him. I love his passion for life and his determination in life. I wish I could wake up every morning like him and run 5kms which he does this every morning. He also enjoys 10km walks and hikes. He is a very active man and his love for a healthy lifestyle is admirable. He is also the coolest grandad ever.”
Tsholofelo Matshaba: actress. Plays Kedibone on The River
“My dad has always told us, my siblings and me, to be independent. Young, teenager Tsholofelo, at the time, I thought he meant, to get educated and get your dream job so that you can live your best life. Later in life, as a young adult, I realised that that is not what he meant. Be independent meant to be able to think independently. To apply myself in all situations I come across. To be able to make decisions that suit me, decisions that I will be able to bear, no matter the outcome.”
Leandie Du Randt: actress and producer. Presenter on Kom Ons Jol.“My dad taught me to always be open to other people's perspectives and to give other people the space to be themselves.”
Hamilton Wessels: presenter on Kom Ons Jol“One thing my dad told me that had a strong impact on my life was to treat everyone with respect. Don’t ever think you’re better than anyone else, but rather have a mentality that you want to become the best in whatever you do. You can’t do it on your own and need others to help you become the best person you possibly can be.”
Cindy Swanepoel: actress on Binnelanders.
“No one’s pain or happiness is worse or better than someone else’s.”
Thabiso Makhubela - Presenter on Expresso Morning Show.
He wakes us up every morning as part of the Expresso Morning Show and Thabiso Makhubela passion for life and his work ethic certainly stems from his father. “There's a lot of things I love about my dad,” Thabiso says. “He teaches and leads by example. Some of the most values and principles that I carry today I was taught purely by watching him. If he's trying to show the importance of respect for others and for yourself, he shows it by living it. If it's a lesson on love, he shows it by expressing love. His way of teaching has and continues to be a definite stand out for me.”
Germandt Geldenhuys: actor, singer, speaker. Actor on Binnelanders."My dad taught us that every little problem has an answer in nature. If you look at nature, animals, plants, and landscapes long enough - you will find the answer to every question in the universe there.”
John Webb: TV journalist.“It seems like a very long time ago now since I was in boarding school. I had a housemaster who I came to consider a father figure. We would have these long, late-night, philosophical conversations about life, the universe, and pretty much everything else. And he would often say to me, ‘John you need to wake up! Wake up, John, wake up!’ And it’s not because I was half asleep; what had first sounded like an insult was actually incredibly sage advice from a knowledgeable and incredibly wise man. What he was saying to me was don’t always centre yourself in the story; be conscientious, understand other people’s stories. Other people’s aspirations, their dreams, their vulnerabilities, and anxieties; all of those things. Become aware of their stories. And I realise now that I will forever be indebted to him because this advice stood me in good stead not only in the career I chose to pursue but in life in general. Those were good conversations.”
Macfarlane Moleli: Carte Blanche presenter, journalist, and social entrepreneur.
“One thing I’ll always remember that my father taught me was the importance of education. He was a teacher himself and a tough disciplinarian, but he taught us about the importance of education, of gaining knowledge. Of always arming oneself with the right tools so you’re able to survive in life. It’s amazing because his name is Tsebo, which means knowledge in English, Tsebo in Sesotho. He had this thirst for knowledge; we had encyclopedias and Readers Digests at home. If ever you needed to know something, he always directed you to the right place so you could never find yourself wanting if there was something you wanted to learn about. I’ll always be passionate about education and learning because that’s the one thing I took from my father.”
Derek Watts: Carte Blanch presenter and MC.
“We all want our kids to make their mark, to be achievers at school and in the workplace. But their ideas and ambitions aren’t always what we had envisaged for them. The important lesson I learned from my father was SUPPORT! He always supported and encouraged me when I failed, when I went astray, and when I made questionable decisions. Like giving up journalism and broadcasting to run a squash centre in Durban for four years! He taught me that true love for your child is not conditional. Thank you for all that support when you were with us. I don’t think I always showed my appreciation.”
Ann Juries-May: actress in Arendsvlei.“Don't worry about tomorrow, be concerned and prepare, but don't worry."
Jolene Martin: actress in Arendsvlei.
“My father Joe Martin has deposited a multitude of wonderful bits of wisdom and advice into my life for both professional and personal application. The most life-changing came when I had made a horrible mistake, which put me in a very unhappy environment, and instead of telling me to get out all my dad did was ask one question based on scripture John 10:10. My father asked “Daughter, are you living abundantly?”
Jill Levenberg: actress in Suidooster.“My father always said that you shouldn't worry about people who get the wrong end of the stick or have opinions about you based on hearsay. As long as God knows the truth, you should feel free because that's all that matters.”
Jawaahier Petersen: actress in Suidooster and daughter of music legend Taliep Petersen.
“My dad would always tell me in Afrikaans: ‘Hou vir jou altyd so plat soos 'n Minora blade.’ Basically, it means always stay humble.”
Andy Capostagno: SuperSport presenter.
“The first thing you have to remember is that my dad was a Sicilian peasant who stowed away on a fishing trawler to avoid conscription into the Italian army. He didn't know much about sport and he never understood what I did for a living. So, his advice to me was, "Learn to cook. The world always needs chefs." So, I went off and did my City and Guilds 706/1, cooking for the catering industry, and to this day the kitchen is my happy place.”
Kevan Evans: Supersport presenter.
“My father gave us many opportunities in life and his advice was 'Take advantage of every opportunity to better yourself. Don't fear success.”
Kriya Gangiah: Presenter, businesswoman and media personality.
Kriya Gangiah has a strong relationship with her father who has taught her the values she needed to make a success of herself. “My dad was definitely a strict parent growing up, but I think without him, I would not have my drive, discipline and thirst for life,” Kriya explains. “He has always been unbelievably supportive of everything that I do and walked every road with me. Including late night and early morning radio when I was too young to drive myself. 3am meant a hot chocolate pick up on the way home after the show.”
