Advice from dad: SA media personalities share their father's teachings

Dad's are always ready for a dad joke or two and some advice. Whether this was told to you during a camping trip, your first driving lesson or over the dinner table, dad's advice and example sticks.

A few of South Africa's media personalities shared what it their dad taught them that stuck.

Wiseman Mncube: actor, playwright, and director. Star of EHostela.

“What I’ve taken from my dad by observing him is that you must always be there and love your kids. He was more a friend than a father to me and my siblings. He taught me how to be a father to my daughter, so I put my kid first and I’m always there. Be a friend to your kid; that’s how I grew up and that’s how I am to my daughter. We are playful, and I feel like you learn a lot from a person who is free around you.”

Lunga Mofokeng: actor. Plays Andile on The River. “I lost my father at a very young age; most teachings I don't even remember, yet he always kept me clean and I came first. Growing up I was taught to always put family first and be happy with yourself.”

Carol Ofori: Radio presenter, currently hosts the 9am -12pm slot on Radio 2000.