7 things you didn’t know about: Father’s Day
Father’s Day is an annual worldwide celebration of the contribution made by fathers and father-figures in the lives of their children.
It is also a day of gratitude and appreciation for paternal bonds. While a good pair of socks or breakfast in bed may seem like the perfect way to go, you’d be surprised at how this day is celebrated in some parts of the world.
Here are seven things you may not have known about Father’s Day.
1. Nepal celebrates it though a forehead ritual
The Nepalese celebration of Father’s Day is known as Gokarna Aunsi and is celebrated in late summer each year. In celebration of their fathers and as a sign of gratitude, sons place their foreheads on their fathers’ feet, while daughters place their foreheads on their fathers’ hands. People also gather at the Gokarna Temple to pray for fathers who have passed away.
2. In Thailand, it is celebrated on the king’s birthday
In Thailand, Father’s Day is celebrated on the 5th of December — the birthday of King Bhumibol Adulyadej, who is considered the Father of the Nation. On this day, the king gives a speech and fathers throughout the country receive canna flowers, which are believed to be the masculine version of lilies.
3. Germans celebrate with beer, of course
In Germany, a good Father’s Day is one where fathers indulge in beer celebrations from morning tonight. Traditionally, it is a public holiday, and the following day is also a day off, followed by weekend, which allows for fathers who took part in the beer festivities to recover.
4. The French Father’s Day originated from cigarette lighters
Flaminaire, a light manufacturer, created Father’s Day in France in 1949. They, of course, suggested cigarette lighters as the ideal gift. Today, lighters have become less popular as Father’s Day gifts.They have been replaced by drawings and small, sentimental gifts.
5. Uruguay has a Father’s Day skeleton tradition
In Uruguay, fathers are honoured by hanging skeletons outside their doors as this represents Padre Esqueleto, “Father Skeleton” in folklore.
6. On your marks, get set… Happy Father’s Day
On Father’s Day in Mexico, fathers partake in an annual 21km race known as the Carrera Día delPadre which takes place at the Bosque de Tlalpan in Mexico City. The day is also celebrated through gifts and celebratory meals.
7. Russians call it “Defender of the Fatherland Day”
In Russia, Father’s Day is known as Defender of the Fatherland Day, and was traditionally a military commemoration reserved for soldiers who were honoured in parades throughout Russia. However, ithas now evolved into a day which celebrates all men. On this day, women give gifts to all the important men in their lives.