Mpumalanga health MEC's office closes after official has Covid-19.

The office of Mpumalanga health MEC, Sasekani Manzini, says its chief of staff has tested positive for Covid-19.

Manzini said her chief of staff Bheki Sithole started developing flu-like symptoms on June 16 and he decided to go for a test on June 17.

“Covid-19 is a notifiable medical condition and this official gave consent for the public declaration of his results and status. His condition has been classified as mild disease and he will remain in self-isolation for 14 days," said Manzini.

"Staff members in the office of MEC and all other people who came into contact with him have been listed as close contacts. Contact tracing and monitoring has been initiated as per guideline. The office of the MEC will be closed and decontaminated as per protocol.”