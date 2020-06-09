Tell us about your dad and win

It is Father's Day on Sunday, 21 June and Sowetan would like to help you pay tribute to the special man in your life.

As a way to celebrate and honour good fathers/father figures, SowetanLIVE would like you to share a special story about the man who raised you or tell us why you think he is simply the best.

Send an email to newsdesk@sowetan.co.za using the subject line: Best Dad Ever

The best letters will be featured on SowetanLive and go into a draw for a special prize for your dad.