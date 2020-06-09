Good Life

Tell us about your dad and win

By SowetanLIVE - 09 June 2020 - 14:14
Celebrating the good fathers
Celebrating the good fathers
Image: Pixabay

It is Father's Day on Sunday21 June and Sowetan would like to help you pay tribute to the special man in your life.

As a way to celebrate and honour good fathers/father figures, SowetanLIVE would like you to share a special story about the man who raised you or tell us why you think he is simply the best. 

Send an email to newsdesk@sowetan.co.za using the subject line: Best Dad Ever

The best letters will be featured on SowetanLive and go into a draw for a special prize for your dad.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

#BlackLivesMatter: EFF calls for SA to join George Floyd & Collins Khosa ...
Back to school: Minister Angie Motshekga inspects schools on first day
X