Some married women are as good as single

Almost every woman I know has somehow accepted that single motherhood is a real possibility in her lifetime, and most have little-to-no-confidence in men's fitness to raising kids. Men have just not been around to help us with parenting.

The number of men who neglect their spawn is a shame. Most not only refuse to provide for their children but do not even bother to see them, get to know them and love them.

They fail to do even the little things, gestures that do not need deep pockets but make a significant difference in a child's upbringing.

The challenge with men and parenting is however not confined to the absenteeism. It appears that even the men we marry are just not cutting it. We end up having to be single parents who happen to live in the same house as a man. At best, a woman gets a little support when the man agrees to "baby sit" the kids.

Even then, there is so little trust that she will be out there anxious about the kids, because they are as good as being "home alone". At worst, the woman spends the best years of her life raising the kids and her husband.