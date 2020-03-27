Nine months from now newborn babies will bear some strange names

"I didn't ask you the meaning of Jane, did I?" Except I never say it out loud.

Everyone knows Africans do not take the naming of a child lightly. The name has to tell a story, or it has to record some history. If you are South African, you would know former president Jacob Zuma's middle name is Gedleyihlekisa loosely translated into "you laugh in my face while causing me harm behind my back".

In case you didn't know, Zuma's brother's name is: Thangithini (what do you want me to say?). True story.

So, combined the names of the Zuma brothers formed a sentence: "What do you want me to say when you laugh in my face while doing me harm behind my back?"

Profound stuff. But why, I hear you ask, would a mother bestow such names upon her sons? You see Zuma was born into a polygamous family. His mother was a junior wife who was being harassed by her co-wives. To fight back, she gave her sons these provocative names.

In a polygamous set-up, children's names are used as weapons among the wives.