Childcare law exposes difficulties women face

Nearing the end of last year, President Cyril Ramaphosa proclaimed a new law, which legally entitles employees to parental leave, adoption leave and commissioning parental leave as of January 1.

The 10 days parental leave is what stood out for most because it meant fathers can now take time off work and be with their new born babies - previously fathers would have to rely on family responsibility leave which permits them to only three days away from work.

This leave is not dedicated solely to the birth of a child, it can be accessed for many other emergencies.

We cannot understate the importance of this move because it deliberately speaks to and is directly dedicated to the role of another parent - other than mothers, in the birth of a child - importantly, the role of the father.

This law goes a long way in deconstructing toxic notions of masculinity, that men won't participate in care work. Men will finally be able to be there at an emotional level, going a long way in ensuring that women also have added support - aiding society's move away from notions that men are solely providers and protectors.