Like father, like son: some of our fave celebs and their dads
From the day a little boy is born, a special and unbreakable bond is created between him and his father. With time, a father-son relationship can even develop into a form of brotherhood.
Many of our favourite male celebs have fathers who have guided and supported them on their way to the top. They have been there as a friend, a mentor, and a vital source of support in times of need.
As we celebrate Father’s Day, we take a look at some celebs and their fathers who are real father-son goals.
The bond between Cassper Nyovest and his father is highly inspirational. The rapper, who is known to speak very highly of his father, has genuine love and respect for him.
To show his gratitude for the many times when his proud father stood by him, the star dedicated his song, Superman, to his dad.
In the song, he speaks of his father’s extraordinary nature, while also thanking him for the many lessons that have helped to make him the man he is today.
TV presenter and model Lunga Shabalala has been very open about his father being the most inspiring person he knows and the first superhero he ever encountered.
While his father initially disapproved of him entering the entertainment industry, they share a kind of love which is real, protective and supportive.
Shabalala says that being taught to be accountable for all he says and does is one of the most profound lessons he learnt from his father.
The sight of two men from different generations lovingly looking out for each other is indeed one that warms the soul.
When it comes to being the successful go-getter that he is today, Maps Maponyane learnt from the best. His father, Marks Maponyane, is an esteemed businessman and one of the most respected soccer legends in Mzansi.
Maps and his father share a bond which is nothing short of admirable. His burger joint, Buns Out, which he established in 2019, serves as a practical example of him following very closely in his father’s footsteps as far as business is concerned.
If this is not proof that the apple falls quite close to the tree, we don’t know what is.
Ringo and Phila Madlingozi are the spitting image of one another, but that’s not where the similarities end. Phila, who is a young musician, has had the privilege of being mentored and advised by his knowledgeable and experienced father, who’s been in the industry for over 30 years.
The depth of this father-son relationship is evident in how the young and talented Phila found inspiration to enter the music business simply by watching the legendary Ringo receive unfathomable love from many of his fans for fully immersing himself in his beloved craft. It’s true what they say – like father, like son.
Kaizer Motaung senior and junior have a relationship which is loved and admired by many. The former Kaizer Chiefs striker and his father, who is the Kaizer Chiefs chairman, have shared some of the best moments of their relationship in the public eye.
These include occasions when the two would watch the Glamour Boys in action together, or when they shared in the celebration of the team’s victory.
While this father and son often work very closely, Kaizer Motaung junior has mentioned how he quickly got used to the fact that his old man is his father at home and his boss at work. A bond that is both genuine and professional – we love to see it!
If there’s one man Davido has genuine love and respect for, it’s his dad – the billionaire businessman Adedeji Adeleke.
While their father-son relationship has faced various challenges as a result of Davido’s chosen career path, the star has been open to his fans about the growth of their relationship, highlighting how putting their differences aside and supporting each other has made them grow closer together.