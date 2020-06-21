Like father, like son: some of our fave celebs and their dads

From the day a little boy is born, a special and unbreakable bond is created between him and his father. With time, a father-son relationship can even develop into a form of brotherhood.

Many of our favourite male celebs have fathers who have guided and supported them on their way to the top. They have been there as a friend, a mentor, and a vital source of support in times of need.

As we celebrate Father’s Day, we take a look at some celebs and their fathers who are real father-son goals.