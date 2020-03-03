SA chefs cook up a storm at the culinary Olympics

Just like other sporting codes, the culinary industry also has its Olympics every four years. The latest culinary Olympics was held last month in Stuttgart, Germany, with 800 participants, 110 teams and roughly 800 individual competitors from 67 countries.

Team South Africa returned to the country with three bronze medals.

The team won two of those medals in the categories of Chef's Table, entailing seven different dishes for 12 people on February 16, and the restaurant of nations, a three-course menu for 110 people on February 18.

The third medal was won by individual competitor Nicolas van der Walt of FBI Culinary Studio, who entered the showpiece category with a work of art in sugar titled "King for a day", a spectacular representation of South Africa's beautiful king protea.

James Khoza, president of the SA Chefs Association and executive chef of Sandton Convention Centre had this to say about the team's performance in a statement: "We are happy with the results. When you consider the high standards at the competition, our young team did exceptionally well. They learned a lot about what they need to work on, over and above the culinary elements, like sustainability, hygiene of the highest standard, and mental strength.