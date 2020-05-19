All health issues need our attention

The country went on a complete shutdown for five weeks to delay the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic and to prepare for its peak.

During this period, patients who did not need urgent medical attention were advised to stay at home, to allow the healthcare system to attend to people with or suspected of being infected with Covid-19.

This was a move adopted by many other countries after recording positive cases of the virus in their shores. It also earned President Cyril Ramaphosa praise from the World Health Organisation for how well the country had handled the outbreak.