Deadline extended for Vodacom and MTN deal on cheaper data prices

Network operators MTN and Vodacom – which control about 70% of the country’s mobile industry – have been given another month to come up with a deal with the SA Competition Commission.

In December, the commission released the Data Services Market Inquiry final report.

The report recommended that two mobile network operators, Vodacom and MTN, reach agreement within two months with the commission to reduce data prices, particularly for monthly bundles, and to address the structure of data pricing, reducing the cost per MB for smaller sub-1GB bundles relative to the 1GB price.

The report also recommended that these operators reach agreement with the commission on other “pro-poor measures” within three months, and these included free data and zero rating of public benefit organisations.