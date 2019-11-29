How underground structures helped topple apartheid

Hassen Ebrahim was an Umkhonto we Sizwe (MK) soldier. He was also a member of the political machinery of the ANC, of which much less has been written about.

In documenting his life, Hassen has devoted a portion of his fascinating book to this somewhat unknown part of the history of the liberation movement, opening the way to a richer understanding of the strategy used to overthrow the apartheid state.

The political machinery was composed of MK-trained soldiers and had to stimulate and guide the growth of legal, community-based organisations inside SA. It also had to reconstruct the ANC underground to prepare the political conditions for the overthrow of apartheid and for its replacement with "people's power".

The underground organisation of the ANC was to be strengthened by drawing into it activists thrown up in mass Struggle which, in turn, would stimulate mass support out of which would flow armed action, culminating in the defeat of the white minority racist regime. Combining legal and illegal work happened under extremely difficult conditions.

I first met Hassen while undergoing military training in Caixito, an MK camp in Angola. We were part of a group of Forward Area political cadres sent for military training.