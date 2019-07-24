How two rivers tell the story of Basotho's land dispossession by whites

The Caledon and Vaal rivers have Sesotho names that are very instructive. The Caledon is Mohokare and the Vaal is Lekoa.

Soweto, our melting pot of nations, in part is a result of this naming. The ubiquitous migratory labour system between SA and Lesotho has a long history.

It affects Lesotho more than any country in the SADC region in which Lesotho's only neighbour is SA.

Colonialism in the form of both the British-cum-Afrikaner settler type as well as Afrikaner apartheid negatively affected not only the SA black population but impacted the territorial integrity of Lesotho adversely.

Tracks of land were stolen through the wicked British-Afrikaner racist opportunism and capitalist alliance of maize and gold. Where it suited them, they clubbed together to advance the interest of British-Afrikaner capitalism.