WATCH | #BlackFriday crowd chaos outside Nike Factory Store

Black Friday was nothing short of crazy at the Nike Factory Store at Woodmead Value Mart in Johannesburg.

Some bargain-hunters said they had been up since 2am and traveled long distances to get there as early as possible.

What began as an orderly queue turned into a rowdy crowd, with people jumping security fences to get close to the entrance. This caused some commotion among the Black Friday hopefuls.

Soon the area in front of the store was so full that the crowd could not step back to allow security guards to open the door. Some simply did not want to move out of fear that they would lose their place.