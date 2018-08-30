Pioneering women paved the way

With Women's Month drawing to an end, Sunday World takes a look at three iconic female political leaders of the Struggle whose stories still have to be told in our history books.

They are the first female president of a political formation, Winnie Kgware, and activists and pioneers Zondeni Veronica Sobukwe and Nokutela Dube, Mapula Nkosi reports.

WINNIE KGWARE

Before her death in 1998, Winnie Kgware had retreated from active politics, choosing instead to spend time with her family in Thaba Nchu, her birthplace in the Free State.

While South Africans were gripped by the NDZ presidential campaign wave last year, that sought to challenge our society to choose a female president, many were not aware that the Black People's Convention (BPC) in December 1972 was ahead of its time by electing Kgware as its first president.

In the conference held in Hammanskraal, the following were also elected: Madibeng Mokoditoa (vice-president), Sipho Buthelezi (secretary-general), Mosubudi Mangena (national organiser) and Saths Cooper (public relations officer).

Kgware (née Smith), who was born in 1917, gained political credibility as she bravely helped student organisations at the then University of the North (Turfloop) to organise themselves.

Married to the university's rector, Professor WM Kgware, she helped students from the University Christian Movement hold prayer s sessions and meetings in her residence when their prayers were banned. the organisation was formed.

A trained teacher, she is credited with forming the SA Students Organisation in 1968.

In 1977 when security police stopped a bus, in which mourners including Kgware, from proceeding to Steve Biko's funeral in Ginsberg, Eastern Cape, the then 66 year old got out of the bus and hitchhiked to the funeral.

At the end of her tenure as BPC president, with many political organisations banned under the total onslaught, she left formal politics when she retired to her hometown.

Kgware was awarded the Steve Biko Award for her role in the Struggle as well as an Order of Luthuli in 2003.

- Mosibudi Mangena, Kgware's former BPC comrade, said: "During my trial in Grahamstown in 1973 she was the only defence witness, and told the court that I did not recruit members [for the underground Struggle] as the state alleged.

"The state ignored her testimony anyway and sentenced me to five years in prison. They insinuated that she was too old and I may have carried out these activities under her nose but she emphatically rejected these insinuations."

Mangena said Kgware was known for her role in supporting many cadres who either wanted to study or leave the country and supported leaders including Steve Biko, Barney Pityana and Mokolitwa among others.

He said leaders like him who worked with Kgware needed to do more to raise awareness about her legacy and to popularise her name by celebrating the huge role she played.