ANC commends Zuma for appearing at state capture inquiry

The ANC has expressed its support for former president Jacob Zuma who is appearing before the state capture commission of inquiry in Parktown on Monday.

Speaking outside the commission’s building, ANC spokesperson Dakota Legoete said it was commendable for Zuma to appear.

“As we have said before, all members of the ANC, irrespective of your profile, all of us must cooperate with the commission, we must support the work of the commission and we think for the former president to be here it’s part of respecting processes and systems and the rule of law,” said Legoete.

The commission has so far heard evidence on how the Gupta family enjoyed special benefits during Zuma’s tenure as president of the country,

He has been implicated in wrongdoing by various people including former ANC MP Vytjie Mentor, former CEO of Government Communication and Information Systems (GCIS) Themba Maseko, and former finance minister Nhlanhla Nene.

Mentor told the commission how Zuma was at the Gupta’s Saxonwold mansion when one of the infamous brothers offered her a job as minister of public enterprises.