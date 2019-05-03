Big board changes at MTN as Mcebisi Jonas takes over as chair

MTN Group, which said on Friday that it had appointed a number of high-profile former politicians as advisors, says former deputy finance minister Mcebisi Jonas will take over as chair when Phuthuma Nhleko steps down in December.

The network operator, which said it is now in a position to make sweeping board changes as it has “entered a more stable and settled phase”, also said former president Thabo Mbeki will chair its new international advisory board.

MTN has grappled with regulatory troubles in a number of key markets in recent years, particularly in Nigeria and SA.

The group said in a statement that Nhleko will step down as chair on December 15 “after overseeing an orderly transition of the board, including the establishment of the international advisory board”.

Jonas, who joined the boards of MTN, Sygnia and Northam Platinum in 2018, and who has become a key witness in SA’s state-capture inquiries, will take over from that date.

MTN said an international advisory board consisting of “prominent persons of considerable and wide-ranging experience” would become operative in July.