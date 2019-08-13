State capture: Zondo finds council's same-day approval of Estina dairy project 'strange'

The state capture inquiry heard on Tuesday how the Phumelela municipality in the Free State took a resolution to accept a proposal on the controversial Estina dairy farm project the same day it was punted by the province's agriculture department.

Testifying before the commission, former Phumelela municipal manager Moses Moremi described a presentation made by department officials at the municipality ahead of a council meeting on June 12 2012.

"A delegation by DoA [department of agriculture] led by Peter Thabethe [head of the department] visited the municipality. We had a planned council meeting that day. They requested to do a presentation to all the councillors. Local farmers were also in attendance," Moremi said.

In the presentation, the department sought to create awareness around the project and requested that a local farm be made available for production. It was punted as an opportunity for direct foreign investment and a method to create more than 500 jobs.

They needed the municipality to hand over Krynauwlust farm as the base on which the dairy farm would operate.