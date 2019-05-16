Family-orientated Zio restaurant will titillate your taste buds

Sorbet has always been a favourite of mine, avocados too. Little did I know that the two were about to collide in the most delicious way ever. Italian bistro Zio La Famiglia recently revealed their winter menu. Appetite and pen in hand, I headed out to the quaint eatery in Hyde Park, Johannesburg.

Zio is owned by Alessandro "Alex" Khojane. You might know him as the owner of vibrant Bryanston landmark Gemelli.

Khojane and his 20-year-old head Chef Caitlin Drake did not disappoint. Khojane and Drake met two years ago when she interred for him at Gemelli. Drake has also worked in the kitchen at DW Eleven – 13 and for David Higgs, chef and co-owner of Marble restaurant.

“After a week of working with her I said, 'you don’t know it yet but you're going to work for me forever …' She became such a strong element of the kitchen to a point where she was pissing off all the older guys in the kitchen because she was so good at what she did. So I decided to open a restaurant with her,” Khojane said.

The "African-Italian" went on to say that Drake "has blown the lights out". She handled everything and the only contribution he’d made to the menu was the costing.

“My idea has always been to hire young chefs so that I can retire in peace. I’ve been at the game since I was 19. So I understand what position she’s in, she’s very hungry. I don’t read CVs, I look at your actions and she’s very hungry and reminded me of when I was 19,” Khojane added.

Chef Caitlin set up a feast for the media guests.