Ndash dishes up the nosh

Nearly everyone living in any of the cities in this country has gone to elokshini to buy food they swear can only be bought there. It was this behaviour, coupled with a trip to China, that convinced entrepreneur Sithembiso Ndashe to start his food business.

"I was moved by how the Chinese celebrate their food culture, with no compromise. Every corner that you go there's a commercial [store], there's a street vendor that sells strictly Chinese food."

Ndashe then started Ndash Food Concepts fuelled by his passion for food. He brought traditional South African dishes to the 'burbs. He started out in Midrand in 2013 and has since expanded the areas he works in and his menu. He describes his business as a mobile restaurant, though he doesn't have a food truck.

"When I say mobile, we do pop-ups. In a way, we're basically mobile by bringing the food wherever we are doing work. Whether we're in a restaurant, or we form our own restaurant for the day."