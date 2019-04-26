King David, the heart of SA fashion

No fashion designer has redefined the modern South African wardrobe like David Tlale - call him Mzansi's very own Karl Lagerfeld.

Whether it's through his dreamy couture line, elegant ready-to-wear collection, gender-bending menswear or showcasing at New York Fashion Week, Tlale has helped SA find its fashion DNA.

Walking into his luxurious Joburg atelier it's everything that I had imagined it would be - opulent glamour.

I'm first greeted by a gold embellished throne fit for the fashion king that he is.

"[In] 25 years of freedom we have seen the fashion industry evolve. I have seen fashion evolve from just being a craft and gift to being a business," Tlale observes. "Within these 25 years I have 17 years of establishing my brand in SA.

"As a designer among others such as Thula Sindi, Laduma Ngxokolo and House of Ole, we see how we have transformed from just young designers at fashion school, then coming to fashion week and becoming brands that are established in SA."

Top of the list on the big names that influenced fashion in the early days of democracy, Tlale pays homage to Nandipha Madikiza, renowned for her African wedding gowns.