Fashion coup for Palesa Mokubung
South African designer Palesa Mokubung has scored a huge international fashion collaboration - making history in the process.
The 37-year-old Kroonstad, Free State-born, designer, whose label is Mantsho, has partnered with Swedish chain store H&M - the first African designer to do so.
"This collaboration is a dream come true. This project has been a valuable journey so far and I cannot wait to share my passion and design with fashion lovers around the world," she said.
The collection will hit local stores as well as H&M's flagship stores in the US, the UK, France, Spain, Portugal, the Netherlands, Belgium, Mexico, Chile and Israel on August 19. She joins a list of high-profile international fashion designers who have collaborated with the fast-fashion retailer, including Karl Lagerfeld, Alexander Wang, Moschino and Balmain and soccer legend David Beckham.
"The collection is vibrant and bold and comes in a range of colour pallets from blues to browns and blacks, then pinks and red. The range includes something for everyone," Mokubung explained.
"Three exciting new prints were created for the H&M range, all featuring the signature Mantsho face/flower. It consists of dresses, a skirt, pants, kimonos and tops, as well as a range of accessories - shoes, clutch bags and earrings.
Among other exciting items available, expect to see Mantsho classic designs such as the Mmabatho dress and the Shekisha skirt in new prints."
Mantsho, meaning black is beautiful in Mokubung's native Sotho language, was founded in 2004 and is renowned for its eclectic prints and edgy silhouettes.
Pernilla Wohlfahrt, head of design at collaboration and special collections toasted the news: "Palesa is such an inspiring talent and personality. We love how she works with colour, print and silhouettes enhancing the female shape in a flattering and playful way."
Mantsho has graced several runways all over the globe from Greece to India and US.
She has been the go-to designer for A-listers such as Lira, Thandiswa Mazwai, Simphiwe Dana, Unathi Nkayi, Renate Stuurman, Sthandiwe Kgoroge, Carol Bouwer, Nomzamo Mbatha and Minnie Dlamini.