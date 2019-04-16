Fashion coup for Palesa Mokubung

South African designer Palesa Mokubung has scored a huge international fashion collaboration - making history in the process.

The 37-year-old Kroonstad, Free State-born, designer, whose label is Mantsho, has partnered with Swedish chain store H&M - the first African designer to do so.

"This collaboration is a dream come true. This project has been a valuable journey so far and I cannot wait to share my passion and design with fashion lovers around the world," she said.

The collection will hit local stores as well as H&M's flagship stores in the US, the UK, France, Spain, Portugal, the Netherlands, Belgium, Mexico, Chile and Israel on August 19. She joins a list of high-profile international fashion designers who have collaborated with the fast-fashion retailer, including Karl Lagerfeld, Alexander Wang, Moschino and Balmain and soccer legend David Beckham.

"The collection is vibrant and bold and comes in a range of colour pallets from blues to browns and blacks, then pinks and red. The range includes something for everyone," Mokubung explained.

"Three exciting new prints were created for the H&M range, all featuring the signature Mantsho face/flower. It consists of dresses, a skirt, pants, kimonos and tops, as well as a range of accessories - shoes, clutch bags and earrings.

Among other exciting items available, expect to see Mantsho classic designs such as the Mmabatho dress and the Shekisha skirt in new prints."