Stephon Young to replace injured Zolani Tete against Nonito Donaire

Sauerland added: "It is very unfortunate for Tete, particularly after such a strong belief in going all the way and win Muhammad Ali trophy. Fortunately, we are prepared for such eventualities and the tournament will move forward with our reserve fighter Stephon Young, ranked No 5 in the world, facing Donaire in the semifinal."

Tete - who rounded up his preparations under American trainer Floyd Mayweather Snr in Las Vegas - is quoted as saying: "It is very sad and disappointing for myself and my team that we have to pull out of the fight this Saturday. We were looking forward to the fight, but to fight such an incredible opponent like Nonito Donaire you need to be 100% fit.

"I hurt myself on my right shoulder on Monday when I was doing pads in the evening. I told my team there is something funny in my shoulder, but that it was nothing serious. The following day I was doing a light session, but I could feel this thing and when I went to bed I couldn't sleep properly.

"We went to the doctor who discovered tendonitis in my shoulder and he could see it was inflamed. I got some treatment, but the shoulder was still painful. I've been trying my best since yesterday to recover but I couldn't, so we had to take that hard decision."