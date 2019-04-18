Win double tickets to Kwesta's Umshubelo Music Festival

Umshubhelo Music Festival is a bi- annual event which takes place during the Easter Weekend and every 16 December (Day of Reconciliation).

Based in Ekurhuleni, Umshubelo is one of the biggest festivals averaging 12 000 patrons.

Taking place on Saturday at the Huntersfield Stadium in Katlehong, Umshubelo is expected to attract at least 17 000 people.