Win double tickets to Kwesta's Umshubelo Music Festival
Umshubhelo Music Festival is a bi- annual event which takes place during the Easter Weekend and every 16 December (Day of Reconciliation).
Based in Ekurhuleni, Umshubelo is one of the biggest festivals averaging 12 000 patrons.
Taking place on Saturday at the Huntersfield Stadium in Katlehong, Umshubelo is expected to attract at least 17 000 people.
According to the organisers, it attracts the cream of the crop consumers in the township and suburbs that have buying power and have influence in their circle.
"This bi- annual festival attracts the youth of Ekurhuleni to one central place to network, socialize and have great fun with their peers. This is a great platform for brands to access, activate and engage with the consumers that are social, digitally advanced, fashion focused, brand conscience, and have a unique individual identity," the says organisers.
It features a hot line-up which includes Kwesta, AKA, Cassper Nyovest, Riky Rick, Sho Madjozi, Prince Kaybee, Thabsie, Busiswa, Sjava, Makwa, TLT among others.
