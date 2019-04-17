Female-empowered household inspires young architect to launch her own jewellery brand

Mthatha-born architecture student Sesethu Mbonisweni has fused her passion for fashion with her love for architecture and design with her accessories label, Hey Sessy. Her love for expressing herself through fashion was birthed by her love for her grandmother’s style.

“My grandmother was a person who loved wearing hats whenever we would go out. Even if it was a funeral she would want to stand out from a crowd,” shares Mbonisweni.

Hey Sessy takes its name from a number of friends who would often mispronounce Mbonisweni’s name after she moved to Johannesburg. While Mbonisweni initially started creating her own accessories for personal use, she found that she could still make a profit from her talent.

Hey Sessy products are made from timber with an expansion to silver, gold and marble. Starting the business was no easy feat. To market her business and increase sales Mbonisweni put up posters and shared about it through word of mouth at church and campaign T-shirts.