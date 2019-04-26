Top SA designer goes global big time

"I first noticed fashion when I had that crop-top jersey, the one that exposes your stomach," says Palesa Mokubung, fresh from bagging a scoop not only for women, but Africa.

The 38-year-old fashion designer's has made history as the first African designer in game-changing collaboration with Swedish retailer H&M.

In 1994 when SA had its first taste of political freedom, Mokubung was a 13-year-old coming-of-age and connecting with her sense of style.

"I noticed fashion in snippets. I liked the bell-bottom era. As I got older I noticed that I had a sense of style. I just focused on style more than fashion," she says.

"My style had a lot to do with my personality and what I thought was cool. What I felt comfortable in and thought was unique. What can I get that people don't have?"

Fast forward to 25 years later and Mokubung has become the country's most influential black female designer.