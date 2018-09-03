Kota festival spiced

Whether you like it with 'ispecial' or the vegetarian way, there'll be a kota for everyone at the second annual Soweto Kota Festival.

This year's festival in honour of the popular quarter loaf of bread base topped with chips and cold meats, takes place at Walter Sisulu Square in Soweto on September 8 and 9. This is in partnership with Parmalat, Sasko and Sowetan. The festival will have 45 food stalls with 35 of those focusing entirely on amakota.

Organiser Sidwell Tshingilane said the festival aims to reposition the kota in the food market. There's also some new elements to the festival.