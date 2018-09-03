Kota festival spiced
Whether you like it with 'ispecial' or the vegetarian way, there'll be a kota for everyone at the second annual Soweto Kota Festival.
This year's festival in honour of the popular quarter loaf of bread base topped with chips and cold meats, takes place at Walter Sisulu Square in Soweto on September 8 and 9. This is in partnership with Parmalat, Sasko and Sowetan. The festival will have 45 food stalls with 35 of those focusing entirely on amakota.
Organiser Sidwell Tshingilane said the festival aims to reposition the kota in the food market. There's also some new elements to the festival.
"We are also trying to introduce indigenous games such as umlabalaba," he said.
"In terms of job creation, last year we've created over a hundred jobs so we're hoping to double that.
Tickets can be bought at Edcon stores and Engen garages.
Day tickets cost R70 for adults and R30 for children. The weekend pass is R120 for adults and R50 for children.