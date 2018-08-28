Wine can lift your spring party time

The season for poolside snaps and flowing maxi dresses is upon us. The balmy spring weather is conducive to celebrations and South Africans are big on their parties.

This spring you can elevate your get-together with some wine tips we have gleaned from Farai Magwada, head sommelier at Cavalli Estate in the Western Cape.

The 39-year-old describes himself as a patient, effective and compassionate person. Magwada started out as a waiter, though he felt like he was "going nowhere slowly".

Fortunately for him, he received the opportunity to work with sommelier Carl Haber in 2009 and it was a match made in wine heaven, so to speak.

"I learnt a lot from him and fortified my knowledge with studies through the Cape Wine Academy. I became his assistant at the Mount Nelson then moved to Cavalli where I became head sommelier," he said.

The wine industry in this country has been overwhelmingly white over the years, even though a large number of black South Africans consume wine. In recent years the industry has started to change and we now have many black people who are getting into producing wine and joining wine clubs as connoisseurs.