Supa Mega reigns supreme at Metro FM Music Awards

Late rapper AKA’s father Tony Forbes strongly believes his son is brimming with joy in heaven after winning most awards than any other artist at the Metro FM Music Awards on Saturday night.
Born Kiernan Forbes, the rapper, who died in February, won four accolades out of six nominations at the event that took place in Mbombela Stadium in Mpumalanga.
AKA took the Best Collaboration, Best Hip-Hop Album, Best Male Artist and Best Artist of The Year awards.
Speaking to SowetanLIVE on the sidelines of the awards, Forbes said: “We came here hoping that he will win one or two because Supa Mega is just Supa Mega. But we got more.
“I know he is watching where he is and he is happy like us. In fact, he is proud of the work he put in. The awards that really make me proud includes the Best Hip-Hop Artist and Artist of The Year.”
AKA’s mother Lynn Forbes said: “Kiernan honey, you have come full circle today. You won your first Metro FM Music Awards in this province. Even then, he was among the most winners of the night. Even today the same happens.”
His manager, friend and advisor, Raphael Benza, said: "Kiernan entrusted me with his second most precious creation. I'm grateful that we are able to do so well with his music and album Mass Country. It's an amazing accomplishment to bring home the awards he wanted the most."
Guests rolled up on the black carpet looking amazing in their black outfits – as per theme.
But it was latecomers like Rami Chuene and Brenda Mtambo who stole the limelight.
In an event that comprised of beautiful performances, KO’s highly nominated song Sete failed to win anything.
The singer could not even pick a single award in his own province. Nasty C, Bethusile, Sjava and Big Zulu were among the artists who killed it.
The show was opened by DJ Tira and Big Nuz, accompanied by Babes Wodumo, who looked emotional after performing.
Boohle and her team took two awards – Best Amapiano and Best Viral Challenge for their song Hamba Wena.
Nduduzo Makhathini took the Best Jazz Album.
ZukoSA won his first award – Best Afropop Album – in the music industry.
Best New Artist was taken by Coco SA.
Pastor Lungi Ndala who has been collecting Crown Gospel Awards as if they are going out of fashion won the coveted Best Gospel Awards.
Makhadzi made a grand entrance when she accepted her first Metro Music Award in the Best Female Artist Category.
Makhadzi said she arrived late because she decided to attend after her trip to Namibia was cancelled at the eleventh hour.
Speaking to journalists, she said: “When the trip was cancelled, I said there are awards happening and I am going there. My manager organised me a dress and they drove me here.
"Before we could even get out of the car, I heard my name being called and I ran, not even wearing shoes. When I made a decision to come to the awards I had a belief that this one is mine and it belongs to me. I believe in myself because I work hard. I am honoured.”
DJ Tira took home two awards for his song Sikilidi.
He won Best Kwaito/Gqom Song and Best Music Video.
“I am happy and honoured that I won two awards. As much as I have been in the industry, this means a lot. It just shows that dedication never stops,” said DJ Tira who was dressed by House of Ole.
