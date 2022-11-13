During the show, the Pretoria-born singer earned his crown as king of ballads through his renditions of So Amazing by Luther Vandross and End of the Road by Boyz II Men. Before his appearance on the show he worked as a psychologist in the wellness division of the SAPS in Pretoria.
Thapelo Molomo is Idols SA season 18 winner
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Thapelo Molomo has been crowned the winner of Idols SA season 18.
Molomo walked away as an instant millionaire as well as a record label deal with Kalawa Jazmee.
The 29-year-old singer duked it out with Nozi Sibiya from KwaZulu-Natal at Heartfelt Arena in Pretoria on Sunday night.
During the show, the Pretoria-born singer earned his crown as king of ballads through his renditions of So Amazing by Luther Vandross and End of the Road by Boyz II Men. Before his appearance on the show he worked as a psychologist in the wellness division of the SAPS in Pretoria.
“Being on Idols was enlightening. It’s built me as a musician and a believer in God. I saw myself growing week after week, taking in the judges’ feedback and applying it. I am proud that all that hard work has paid off,” says the elated new winner.
“Winning Idols means so much to me because I’ve always had a passion for singing and seeing people notice that means the world to me.”
The spectacular evening saw performances from judge JR sharing the stage with AKA to perform some of his hits, while judge Thembi Seete's Boom Shaka took the audience back in time with age-old hits.
Back with a bang this season, Somizi Mhlongo hit the Idols stage performing Lil Nas X’s hit Industry Baby alongside ProVerb, who reminded us why he’s considered one of the OGs of rap.
The night also saw Oskido, Costa Titch and D’Banj blazing up the stage.
