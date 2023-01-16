×

Culture

Big Brother Titans will help connect SA and Nigeria – Lawrence Maleka

Twenty contestants from two countries vie for R1,6m prize money

16 January 2023 - 17:51
Masego Seemela Online journalist
Big Brother Titans debuted on Sunday night with host Lawrence Maleka
Image: supplied

Big Brother is watching, not you, but 20 new contestants from SA and Nigeria with a chance for the last housemate left standing to win $100,000 (over R1.6m).

Big Brother Titans debuted on Sunday night with hosts Lawrence Maleka and Ebuka Obi-Uchendu introducing the 20 housemates headlining the 24-hour reality show.

The housemates from SA are Khosi, Siya aka Juicy Jay, Nelisa, Mmeli, Ipeleng, Thabang, Yaya, Khehla aka Lukay, Tsatsii and Justin. Joining from Nigeria are Yemi Cregx, Olivia, Blaqboi, Nana, Marvin, Jaypee, Ebubu, Jenni O, Kanaga Jnr and Yvonne.

Maleka told Sowetan he hopes the new season will connect the two countries whether its in the housemates finding common ground or addressing challenges they face.

“I’m very excited to be co-hosting this year’s Big Brother but not in the cliché sense… I genuinely am excited. I am a fan of social experiments and being a part of this is so thrilling,” said the 32-year-old presenter.   

“Socially as human beings we interact on many different levels and when we isolate ourselves with the things that we depend on, be it technology… in the end we get to ask ourselves ‘who are we really’ without all these distractions.

Sicelo Buthelezi and Ntobeko Sishi at the Big Brother Titans viewing launch party at Konka Pimville Zone7,Soweto.
Image: Supplied.

“You’ll be able to find out who you are and what you’re about. Another aspect is the similarities that the housemates from two very different countries have.”

Last year, Mpho wa Badimo became an instant millionaire after she won the Mzansi Big Brother title. She walked away with R2m. Touching on what he thinks the secret to winning the title was, Maleka said that being authentic and genuine always captures the hearts of the audience.

Big Brother is a big show and I’ve always been a fan of people who are real. Yes, you may come in with a game plan of being a specific person but you can only fake being fake for so long and it translates even to the viewers. I just want to see housemates being themselves. I want to experience them in their vulnerability and happiness,” Maleka said.   

Bonang Matheba hosting the Big Brother Titans viewing launch party at Konka.
Image: Supplied.

Last October, Maleka announced his shocking departure from a popular telenovela for his much-loved role of Zolani Dlamini that he has played since the shows inception in 2018. The latest season of the show will conclude later this month, but Maleka is keeping mum about his next move.

“I’ve never been one to reveal what I am doing next, I always let the work speak for itself. However, I have always been about bettering myself and testing what my limitations are. Will you ever see Zolani again? No!” Maleka said 

“I am joking by the way… we never know what tomorrow holds. But I must say Zolani will always form a part of me, it was a wonderful experience and I enjoyed playing him immensely. However, I hope people will enjoy the next chapter of my life. I hope they will get to show up the way they did with everything that I did, be it acting or presenting… my next is going to be an interesting one.”

Sannah Mcunu at the Big Brother Titans viewing launch party.
Image: Supplied.
Amapiano duo TxC.
Image: Supplied.
Zanele Potelwa at the Big Brother Titans viewing launch party.
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Rapper JR and Nigerian musician D'banj.
Image: Supplied.

