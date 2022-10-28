He explains moving to SA in 2013 and residing here has been a decision he did not find hard to make purely because of the country’s culture, diversity and ambience.
Harrison Crump relishes free flow of creative juices in SA
International DJ enjoyed working with late HHP
Image: Supplied.
Making music with the late great Jabulani “HHP” Tsambo was one of American-born house DJ Harrison Crump’s career-defining moments.
Second to this highlight is composing rapper AKA’s chart-topping hit Congratulate – making Crump a multifaceted music producer who is able to cross genres with ease.
The Ride hitmaker has been making people dance for over three decades, and he is set to do so again with the release of his new single Last Forever featuring soulful singer Skye Wanda, which drops today.
“I have worked with a lot of up-and-coming artists in SA but the collaboration that stands out the most is the one I did with HHP. He was such a vibe, he wasn’t a strain in studio… his attitude towards us making music wasn’t based on who I was or who he was – it was merely us coming together to create the hit,” says the 52-year-old DJ.
“In 2014, HHP and I dropped our song So Amazing, which features Asheru and Omar. The song was such an amazing hit and singing the vocals was so much fun.
“AKA, on the other hand, sampled my song Ride (from my first artist album that was released in 2006) on his 2019 hit Congratulate. It’s really so cool to have South African artists gravitate to my sound and relate to it as much as they do. It clearly means music is a global language more than anything.”
Being a DJ was not part of Crump’s plans as a teenager in Chicago, a city that is known to have been behind the birth of House music in the 1970s before it grew to a commercial genre in the 1980s. His mother bought him his first DJing equipment as a way to get him off the streets and drug dealings of his neighbourhood.
Image: Supplied.
