Although there is much noise regarding his role as Mo, Xaluva mentioned that all his previous roles contributed to pop culture and changed certain norms.
“Jason on Generations influenced culture and an entire generation, and Sello Morule on The Throne challenged me like no other role before.. I'll never forget the sleepless nights he gave me, translating from English to Tswana. All that I do and each challenge gives me pure joy,” he says.
“I've been blessed to find my passion so early on in life and to have the drive and the determination to succeed. It's been a dynamic journey so far with humble beginnings on the streets of Lubusi on Tsha Tsha to being The ultimate King of Joburg. I’ve had a dynamic career of note which as an actor it makes me proud of my range and the myriad characters that live inside of me. I continue to pray for health and growth.”
With her countdown already set to the premiere of the series, Connie dedicated the second season to her late husband, one she refers to as her “angel”. She and co-executive producer and show runner Samad Davis described the new season as a tribute to the "late great" Shona.
“In memory of the most amazing human being I have known, the ‘King of Joburg’ Shona Ferguson, aka Mr Sho, aka Uncle Sho. This is for you, my love. Hope you’re proud.”
Xaluva is currently working on a new feature film with Jahmil Qubeka and Layla Swart from Yellowbone Entertainment.
“It's a football film for Netflix, shot in Komani [in Eastern Cape]. I can safely say it’s one of my favourite projects ever. I can't wait for people to see it.”
Charming Zolisa Xaluva counts his blessings as acting career flourishes
Kings of Jo'burg season 2, new film on the cards
Image: Lefty Shivambu
You may remember him as Melusi Dlamini on Gomora or Diamond Mabuza on The Queen, but Zolisa Xaluva plans to leave you at the edge of your seat with his role as Mogomotsi "Mo" Masire on the Kings of Jo’burg.
Known for his wit and charm on the screen, Xaluva is set to strut his impressive acting skills as he reigns supreme in the second season of the Netflix sci-fi series that has garnered much interest from the public. The second season returns to Netflix later this month.
“There's a feeling of pride, euphoria and unfathomable excitement. I am looking forward to seeing how people will receive my labour of love,” says the 41-year-old.
In the death-defying first season, the six-part series took viewers through the life of the dark underworld in the crime-ridden streets of the City of Gold, Johannesburg. It saw the King of Jo’burg Simon "Vader" Masire (played by the late Shona Ferguson) along with his brother Mo (played by Xaluva) who are known as the “Masire Brothers” run Johannesburg's criminal underworld – as they navigate a supernatural family curse, they are tangled in a web of betrayal which threatens to destroy them.
This new season (an eight-part series) will see the sudden and suspicious disappearance of the King of Jo’burg Simon. As the family struggles to adapt to a new king and new enemies in the City of Gold, the new leader will have to sacrifice a great deal to claim back the crown and take back the city.
Returning cast members include Thembi Seete, Buhle Samuels, Cindy Mahlangu and Connie Ferguson, while new cast members include Sello Maake ka Ncube, Thapelo Mokoena and Lunathi Mampofu, among others.
Image: Supplied.
“Mo is going through it all and is having a difficult time dealing with it. He has issues with his girlfriend Phumzi [played by Mahlangu] and his rebellious son Tlotlo Masire [played by Tokollo 'TK' Sebothoma]. Even though Mo is going through the most, and is in search of answers, what unfolds in the series will shock many… I truly enjoyed every moment of portraying him in this season,” says Xaluva.
With the series just two weeks away, Xaluva teased some information about his character, who according to the trailer will be seen taking up the reins from his big brother Simon.
“Mo leaves prison in season 1 determined to turn over a new leaf, unfortunately, the more he tries to get out of the underworld, it somehow keeps pulling him back in,” says the veteran actor.
“However, he's a different leader compared to Vader – as opposed to being flashy and flamboyant – he's more reserved and laidback but very calculative. The key was to continue to play more according to his original principles and not try and be a ‘Simon’. So he is still the same guy, just dealing with being the head of the family business.”
The first season of the series saw the founders of the sci-fi series Shona and his wife Connie garnering great interest in it. While the show was a concept they created together, the veteran actress made a call to commence the shooting of the second season in May last year, 10 months after the death of her husband. He died of Covid-related illness in 2021.
“When people still live among us we tend to get used to their presence and the effect they have and influence they have on set... the missing link was evident and it was in the simplest things and not even from an executive point of view,” said Xaluva on the absence of Shona on the set of the second season.
“The mood was up and down, naturally. Some moments were blissful and some stressful, however, one thing was prevalent – we had a legacy to honour and protect, and I believe everyone poured their heart and soul into the project.”
Although there is much noise regarding his role as Mo, Xaluva mentioned that all his previous roles contributed to pop culture and changed certain norms.
“Jason on Generations influenced culture and an entire generation, and Sello Morule on The Throne challenged me like no other role before.. I'll never forget the sleepless nights he gave me, translating from English to Tswana. All that I do and each challenge gives me pure joy,” he says.
“I've been blessed to find my passion so early on in life and to have the drive and the determination to succeed. It's been a dynamic journey so far with humble beginnings on the streets of Lubusi on Tsha Tsha to being The ultimate King of Joburg. I’ve had a dynamic career of note which as an actor it makes me proud of my range and the myriad characters that live inside of me. I continue to pray for health and growth.”
With her countdown already set to the premiere of the series, Connie dedicated the second season to her late husband, one she refers to as her “angel”. She and co-executive producer and show runner Samad Davis described the new season as a tribute to the "late great" Shona.
“In memory of the most amazing human being I have known, the ‘King of Joburg’ Shona Ferguson, aka Mr Sho, aka Uncle Sho. This is for you, my love. Hope you’re proud.”
Xaluva is currently working on a new feature film with Jahmil Qubeka and Layla Swart from Yellowbone Entertainment.
“It's a football film for Netflix, shot in Komani [in Eastern Cape]. I can safely say it’s one of my favourite projects ever. I can't wait for people to see it.”
Gqeberha: The Empire beau Ngcukana thankful for ‘big break’
We need to let Babes grieve in her own way, says Ngema
Bad boy image just an act, says heartthrob Unathi Mkhize
Galaletsang Koffman strikes gold with hard work
Pabi Cooper, Alphi Mkhwanazi top TikTok list
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos