The nepo babies of Mzansi

One such example is YFM DJ Lula Odiba. Despite her dad being late radio legend Eddie Zondi, Odiba made a conscious effort to use her own smarts to get ahead. She recalls how in grade 11, during Life Orientation, she was tasked with shadowing someone in the field she wanted to get into, which turned out to be radio.

She then went to 5FM, pretended to have an appointment, and found an opportune moment to convince DJ Fresh to allow her to shadow him for a few days. “He gave me solid advice. He told me to join a small campus radio station if I went to university or a community radio station if I chose not to.”

She ended up going to Wits, where she made it onto the university’s station, Voice of Wits. Three years later, having won her first radio award for best daytime show, she was scouted by YFM.

She’s been there for four years and is developing a reputation as a star in the making. Odiba says she’s never felt pressure to fill her famous father’s shoes. “Not many people knew, and even now not many people know, unless you really look me up. I still have friends with whom I went to high school who are like, ‘There’s no f***** way dude, I just saw this tweet, is he really your dad?’ So, because nobody really knows there is no pressure. When I started doing radio he had just passed,” she says. “He died a month after I went to go and shadow Fresh. So, it’s not like I was put on by him or I’ve been moving with a legacy notion.”

She adds that it is important to her to succeed on merit. “You know, I’m going to sound like a typical legacy child, but I’m not my dad. I just wanted to do my own thing because my dad and I are different as broadcasters — his was a Sunday-afternoon, very romantic, and very different kind of broadcasting than mine.