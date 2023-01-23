The biggest Big Brother Titans twist, and perhaps upset for contestants, in the first week was the unexpected addition of four new housemates.
Sandra, Miracle OP, Blue Aiva and Theo Traw entered the house mid-week, taking the number of occupants from 20 to 24.
They joined the housemates from SA Khosi, Siya aka Juicy Jay, Nelisa, Mmeli, Ipeleng, Thabang, Yaya, Khehla aka Lukay, Tsatsii and Justin. The Nigerian housemates are Yemi Cregx, Olivia, Blaqboi, Nana, Marvin, Jaypee, Ebubu, Jenni O, Kanaga Jnr and Yvonne.
The busy first few days saw housemates losing their wager, resulting in a 75% budget cut for this week. Budget cuts and new housemates were not the only two things that caught the viewers’ attention, a love connection between Yemi Cregx and Khosi arose.
New housemates bombshell in Big Brother Titans’ first week
Fans of the show have predicted a messy season
Social media viewers were shocked at how quickly the two housemates fell for each other. Fans of the show have predicted a messy season, particularly with Yemi, who has many of the female housemates wrapped around his finger.
Earlier in the week, Mmeli was elected as the first head of the house, after winning a paper plane challenge.
“It’s hitting me that I’m becoming the blueprint for doing this thing and that certain people have to learn from my mistakes and what I should have done. I hope they can learn from me and that I can learn from them, too,” Mmeli expressed, both nervous and excited.
The first week concluded with a sigh of relief for the nine housemates who were facing elimination (Blaqboi, Jaypee, Jenni O, Justin, Khosi, Nana, Olivia, Yaya, and Yemi Cregx), after they finally discovered that no one would be going home.
The show’s new season will see contestants from both countries compete for the R1.6m prize money.
