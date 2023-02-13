“I want to live a fulfilling life that when it's all over and done years from now, because this is not forever, I can comfortably sit at home and say ‘I did it all and I’m proud of myself’. That’s one of the things I urge people to do, especially my peers in the industry, just go for it. Do not feel like you have to do just one thing, we are multifaceted beings. We have various goals and things that inspire and move us,” Thuso said.
A-listers ‘Dare to be Red’ at glitzy 2023 SA Style Awards
Boity Thulo pays tribute to the late AKA
Mihlali Ndamase, Norma Mngoma, Nina Hastie, Luthando “LootLove” Shosha, Lasizwe Dambuza, Tamara Dey and Tino Chinyani were some of the A-listers who went red for the red carpet on Sunday night at the 25th annual SA Style Awards at Hyde Park Corner in Sandton, Johannesburg.
Just a few days before Valentine’s Day, the dress code for the soirée was “Uber Glam – Dare to be Red”, which saw attendees in variations of crimson, scarlet, sangria, cherry and lipstick reds, with some daring further with ensembles of metallic silver and black.
The in-your-face colour palette equally matched the excitement of fashion lovers who stood out in short tulle tutus, monochromatic suiting and bedazzled ball gowns that could have been inspired by Doja Cat’s Swarovski devilish shocker at the recent haute couture fashion week.
Shosha embodied the phrase fun and flirty in a short Otiz Seflo tulle dress, while musician Tamara Day wore a custom leather ensembled from the House of Madonsela, with the rising fashion designer behind the brand, Warren Meko, as her date.
The crowd poured into the curated stark white space which featured pops of artwork and installations at the Graham Modern Contemporary Art Gallery and were seated, as one-by-one the previously announced winners were honoured.
The recipients include Most Innovative Style winner, Kim Jayde, who wore a short sequin Nao Serati dress paired with a floor-length cape – and yes sneakers. The multi hyphenated Boity Thulo dressed in a power suit was the recipient of the Most Stylish Performing Artist in music. In her acceptance speech, Thulo encouraged her peers to continue to break new frontiers, do whatever they want to do because life is too short and paid tribute to the late rapper AKA.
