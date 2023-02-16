×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Entertainment

AKA's new single and album to be released

Slain rapper worked hard on the project, says producer

16 February 2023 - 12:11
Rapper AKA was shot dead on Friday, February 10.
Rapper AKA was shot dead on Friday, February 10.
Image: Instagram/AKA via Thotloetso Kutlwano Mogotsi

The release of AKA’s new single Company and album Mass Country will go ahead as planned in honour of the slain star.

The single Company in which he collaborated with Nigerian superstar Kiddominant will be released on Friday. The single was recorded in Los Angeles last month. Mass Country is scheduled to hit digital streets on February 24 as per the rapper’s wish.

Born Kiernan Forbes, AKA was shot and killed last week in Durban. Before then he was counting down days to the release of the album. 

Nhlanhla Nivo Ndimande, manager and co-executive producer of Mass Country, shared: “The team was extremely blessed to work so closely on this project with Kiernan. We spent a lot of time mapping out this rollout and creating all the content we have under his direction. Kiernan worked tremendously hard on this project. He put his heart and soul into it, and we were blessed that Kiernan got the opportunity to map out this entire rollout and approve all the elements, so what will be coming out will be as per his direction and his vision. We thank the Forbes family for their faith in the entire team working on this project.”

AKA was 'fun and free-spirited' — heartbroken barber who gave him his last haircut

The man who gave the slain Kiernan “AKA” Forbes his final haircut says the multi-award-winning rapper appeared to be in a happy mood.
News
1 day ago

Sean Watson, managing director at Sony Music Entertainment Africa, said: “Our hearts are broken. We’ve lost not only an icon but someone who was dear to us as a member of the Sony family. Our thoughts and prayers are with his loved ones as we all traverse this difficult time of mourning the loss of a dearly beloved and respected artist. All of us at Sony Music convey our deepest sympathies and condolences to his family, friends, the Megacy and South Africa.”

Raphael Benza, AKA's long time friend, advisor and business partner at Vth Season’s, said: “Kiernan worked very hard on this project. The energy and the expectations from the Megacy fueled him to make a masterpiece. We are delighted, even at our saddest moment, to share the music he left behind for us for eternity.”

'AKA memorial will celebrate a life that touched many others'

AKA's life will be commemorated at a memorial service to be held at the Sandton Convention Centre on Friday.
S Mag
1 day ago

DJ Tira laments SA's high crime rate as tributes pour in for AKA and Tibz

Mourners have placed flowers outside Wish restaurant in Durban in KwaZulu-Natal where award-winning rapper AKA was gunned down.
News
2 days ago

AKA’s death was an assassination, say police

Police have confirmed the murder of rapper Kiernan “AKA” Forbes was an assassination.
News
2 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Tracking the two gunmen who killed AKA and Tibz on CCTV footage
‘We are all heartbroken’: AKA’s friends and family pay respects at artist’s home