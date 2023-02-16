The release of AKA’s new single Company and album Mass Country will go ahead as planned in honour of the slain star.
The single Company in which he collaborated with Nigerian superstar Kiddominant will be released on Friday. The single was recorded in Los Angeles last month. Mass Country is scheduled to hit digital streets on February 24 as per the rapper’s wish.
Born Kiernan Forbes, AKA was shot and killed last week in Durban. Before then he was counting down days to the release of the album.
Nhlanhla Nivo Ndimande, manager and co-executive producer of Mass Country, shared: “The team was extremely blessed to work so closely on this project with Kiernan. We spent a lot of time mapping out this rollout and creating all the content we have under his direction. Kiernan worked tremendously hard on this project. He put his heart and soul into it, and we were blessed that Kiernan got the opportunity to map out this entire rollout and approve all the elements, so what will be coming out will be as per his direction and his vision. We thank the Forbes family for their faith in the entire team working on this project.”
AKA's new single and album to be released
Slain rapper worked hard on the project, says producer
Image: Instagram/AKA via Thotloetso Kutlwano Mogotsi
Sean Watson, managing director at Sony Music Entertainment Africa, said: “Our hearts are broken. We’ve lost not only an icon but someone who was dear to us as a member of the Sony family. Our thoughts and prayers are with his loved ones as we all traverse this difficult time of mourning the loss of a dearly beloved and respected artist. All of us at Sony Music convey our deepest sympathies and condolences to his family, friends, the Megacy and South Africa.”
Raphael Benza, AKA's long time friend, advisor and business partner at Vth Season’s, said: “Kiernan worked very hard on this project. The energy and the expectations from the Megacy fueled him to make a masterpiece. We are delighted, even at our saddest moment, to share the music he left behind for us for eternity.”
