Slain award-winning musician AKA and rapper KO scored the most nominations for the Metro FM Music Awards (MMAs) which were announced on Thursday night.
KO, who has been dominating the airwaves and streaming platforms with his song Sete, is nominated for seven award – Song of The Year, Best Music Video, Best Male Artist, Best Hip Hop Artist, Best Collaboration Song, Artist of the Year and Best Viral Challenge.
AKA got six nods.
Born Kiernan Forbes, AKA was gunned down in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal, in February.
AKA scores six Metro FM Music Awards nominations from the grave
Image: Instagram/AKA via Thotloetso Kutlwano Mogotsi
He was nominated for Song of the Year, Best Music Video, Best Male Artist, Best Hip Hop Artist, Best Collaboration Song and Artist of The Year.
Musician Sjava received five nominations while Big Nuz got three nods.
Other artists nominated include jazz singer Nduduzo Makhathini, Linda Sikhakhane, Mafikizolo, Nomfundo Moh, ZukoSA, DJ Tira, Mlindo The Vocalist and DJ Maphorisa.
Metro FM business manager Kina Nhlengethwa said the team was excited to have reached the second stage of the road to the MMAs.
"The announcement of MMA nominees always sets the music industry abuzz and this year is no different. We congratulate all the nominees, as this signifies that their hard work and impact in the industry does not go unnoticed.
“The station went an extra mile to ensure that there are measures in place to screen properly all entries received, for compliance with the relevant rules of the awards. The rules, regulations and submission checklist were all published on Metro FM platforms. As the awards are based on the public voting for their favourite artist/s in the respective categories, we urge the nominees to go out hard and campaign to their fans.”
The awards will take place on May 6 at Mbombela Stadium in Mpumalanga and will be broadcast live on SABC 1. The submissions for this edition of the awards opened on January 19 and closed on February 28. The station received over 900 entries.
