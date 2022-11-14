Popular DJ Miss Pru leaves Ambitiouz Entertainment

Popular DJ Miss Pru has parted ways with Ambitiouz Entertainment.
Born Prudence Sebalo in the Vaal Triangle, Miss Pru who has been with the record label for seven years made the announcement on Monday afternoon. In a statement released on social media, Miss Pru stated that she has left the company amicably. The DJ revealed the decision to leave Ambitiouz came after taking a break from the industry for months.
Miss Pru is the fifth big star to leave the company recently after Amanda Black, Emtee, Sjava and Black Diamond.
“Ambitiouz Entertainment played a big role in my career and it is not an easy decision to announce my departure from the label. Myself and Ambitious Entertainment have amicably consented to part ways and I will forever be grateful for all their hard work and the value they have added to my brand. A heartfelt thank you to Mr [Kgosi] Mahumapelo and the entire team. You have been amazing and I could not have wished for a better foundation to launch my career.
“The last seven years with Ambitious Entertainment have been an incredible journey. I have evolved so much as an artist and as person and none of which would’ve been possible without the extraordinary support from the team. Over the past couple of months I took a bit of a break from being active in the making music and had taken this much deserved break to redefine my artistic expression in a way that allows me to give the best I can to my supporters.”
