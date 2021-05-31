Entertainment

Emtee 'vanishes' before live show

Rapper was supposed to perform with Ami Faku

31 May 2021 - 08:01

Rapper Emtee went Awol on singer Ami Faku a few minutes before their televised performance at the SA Film and Television Awards (Saftas) last weekend.

The duo were scheduled to perform their song Lala Ngoxolo as part of the in memoriam segment of the show that was being simulcast on SABC3 and Mzansi Magic for the first time in the Saftas' 15-year history...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Boulders’ cold shoulder: Ndebele activist continues cultural revival fight
201k deaths and counting: What we know so far about India’s deadly second ...