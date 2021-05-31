Emtee 'vanishes' before live show

Rapper was supposed to perform with Ami Faku

Rapper Emtee went Awol on singer Ami Faku a few minutes before their televised performance at the SA Film and Television Awards (Saftas) last weekend.



The duo were scheduled to perform their song Lala Ngoxolo as part of the in memoriam segment of the show that was being simulcast on SABC3 and Mzansi Magic for the first time in the Saftas' 15-year history...