TimesLIVE
ActionSA vows to not take up mayoral committee seats in Ekurhuleni amid coalition reconstitution
Image: Sharon Seretlo
ActionSA says it will no longer be part of the Ekurhuleni mayoral committee that is being reconstituted and renegotiated by the multiparty coalition.
This resolution comes after DA mayor Tania Campbell was reinstated last week, following her ousting by an ANC-sponsored motion of no confidence two weeks ago.
“We believe that we need to fight for better service delivery for the residents of Ekurhuleni. This requires us to give up executive positions and ensure we can fight encumbered by positions that co-opt our support,” said ActionSA national chairperson Michael Beaumont on Monday.
The decision to withdraw from Ekurhuleni mayoral committee seats was taken in ActionSA’s senate last week which deliberated on a variety of matters, including the new approach to be taken in the Ekurhuleni coalition.
The party said it would form part of a voting bloc that would work to keep the ANC out of government.
Before Campbell's removal two weeks ago, ActionSA representatives occupied two seats in the mayoral committee: public safety and health (Charlotte Zitha) and social development, which was held by Tlhogi Moseki.
DA needs additional partner to run Ekurhuleni
“By being outside the coalition and using our votes effectively, we will continue to hold the executive accountable and will defeat the motions of no confidence being tabled by the ANC and EFF,” Beaumont said.
“We will work on defeating motions of no confidence in the metro and work to pass decisions that serve the service delivery needs of the residents of Ekurhuleni. We remain unequivocal in our commitment to keeping the ANC out of this and all other governments — but we cannot be complicit in failed service delivery.”
Speaking on the state of service delivery in Ekurhuleni, caucus leader Moseki raised serious concerns.
“Basic service delivery is regressing in the metro, most notably in the reliability of refuse removal, electricity and water supply. Basic service delivery is not being suitably prioritised and there is an inability to ensure the appointment of professional civil servants to lead departments effectively and stop the ANC-aligned sabotage of basic services,” he said.
“The mayor is afraid of going to townships, and frankly wants to go to community meetings with 15 people. Therefore we are going to take up the challenge, we are going to embark on community engagements for her and will invite her.”
Moseki said the coalition's refusal to allow local structures to secure most of the support that could defeat motions of no confidence and to pass service delivery budgets are among the concerns fuelling the decision.
Regarding the status of the coalition in other municipalities, Beaumont called it a “work in progress”.
“The coalition terms must be structured per municipality. Because we have issues in Ekurhuleni doesn’t mean Joburg residents must pay for that. We will relook and engage the agreements based on their merits,” he said.
“Relations between other parties must come second to service delivery. We have requested a meeting with the DA at national level regarding coalitions and looking towards 2024. There’ll be a meeting where we can discuss these ideas and start to perceive a 2024 election and future coalition agreements.”
TimesLIVE
