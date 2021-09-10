Entertainment

Gijana's songwriting scores him rare deal in US

Vocal powerhouse first SA singer to sign with Republic

By Masego Seemela - 10 September 2021 - 07:20

The smooth, soulful voice of singer and songwriter Loyiso Gijana is set to transcend our shores as he makes history by becoming the first SA artist to sign a deal with New York-based record label Republic Records, which is owned by Universal Music Group.

Since taking over social media and emerging as an international phenomenon, Gijana’s new record label move will see him showcasing his powerhouse vocals on a stage he never could’ve imagined...

