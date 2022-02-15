Citi Lyts murder hits family hard not long after Pro's death

Shock still lingered on Monday afternoon in Schalker Avenue in Dube, Soweto, where Citi Lyts (real name Sandile Mkhize) was shot and killed in the early hours on Monday. He had been standing near a ship container with a group of friends when a car pulled up and its occupants shot at him, killing him instantly. ..