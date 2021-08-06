Amanda Black's new album part of healing journey
Mnyama drops today on all digital platforms
Soul singer and composer Amanda Black is slowly reclaiming her power in the music industry after a tough spell she went through.
Born Amanda Benedicta Antony, the soul singer found herself without a recording company after parting ways with Ambitiouz Records in 2018. The legal battle with her former stable ended in court with her winning...
