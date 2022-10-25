Blaq Diamond takes Ambitiouz to court after threats to mute them
YouTube wants to remove Blaq Diamond's singles and account
Award-winning music group Blaq Diamond has launched an urgent court application to interdict YouTube and record label Ambitiouz Group from permanently removing their new hit song, Qoma and from deleting their YouTube channel account.
The song, whose official music video was posted on September 17 and garnered three million views within a month on their YouTube channel with 131,000 subscribers, was earmarked to be one of the contenders among the popular songs in the coming festive season. It had amassed 14,7-million views on TikTok. However, their record label had it pulled down by YouTube last week over copyright infringement complaints, leading to a revenue loss of about R30 000 in one month. ..
Blaq Diamond takes Ambitiouz to court after threats to mute them
YouTube wants to remove Blaq Diamond's singles and account
Award-winning music group Blaq Diamond has launched an urgent court application to interdict YouTube and record label Ambitiouz Group from permanently removing their new hit song, Qoma and from deleting their YouTube channel account.
The song, whose official music video was posted on September 17 and garnered three million views within a month on their YouTube channel with 131,000 subscribers, was earmarked to be one of the contenders among the popular songs in the coming festive season. It had amassed 14,7-million views on TikTok. However, their record label had it pulled down by YouTube last week over copyright infringement complaints, leading to a revenue loss of about R30 000 in one month. ..
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos